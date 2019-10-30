Stroke survivor returns for promised dance with nurse

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An extra special dance happened at UConn’s John Dempsey Hospital in Farmington on Tuesday.

88-year-old Richard Hopkins of West Simsbury suffered a stroke six months ago and had to get a blood clot removed from his brain.

While recovering at the hospital, he promised his nurse, Kellie Macpherson, that he would come back to dance with her when he was well.

On World Stroke Day, Hopkins fulfilled that promise. Hopkins danced with Kellie to the Tennessee Waltz. He says he has been practicing this dance with his physical therapist and couldn’t wait for this day to arrive!

