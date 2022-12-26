NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Travelers stuck at airports due to this week’s artic blast should be cautious about plugging their phones into USB charging stations, according to the Federal Communications Commission.

The agency has warned about “juice jacking” for more than a year, with the FBI putting out reminders during heavy travel seasons to be wary of the practice. But while public charging stations are handy, they can also be dangerous.

Juice jacking happens when criminals load malware onto the stations, which then accesses your device while it’s being charged. The “dirty” USB port can lock a phone, steal data and snatch passwords.

It can happen when thieves leave cables plugged in, or if one is given out for free.

With thousands of flights being canceled daily, electronic device batteries are slowly dwindling. That can make public charging stations look like a lifeline, when you could be putting yourself at risk for cyber theft.

The FCC advises to instead us an AC power outlet, bring your own USB cable, carry a portable charger or use a charging-only cable.