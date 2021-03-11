Student athletes react to CIAC’s spring sports plan that allows them to take to the field again

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– This is the announcement student athletes across the state had been hoping for. There will be a spring sports season and they are ready for some real competition again.

It’s been a tough year for student athletes around the state.

“Last year when we found out we weren’t going to have an outdoor season it was a huge bummer for the whole team,” said Thomas Williams, a Junior at Fitch Senior High School.

He runs track and plays football for Fitch. Both those seasons were cancelled because of COVID last year and he didn’t want it to happen again. He was relieved to hear it wouldn’t. The CIAC announced its plan for the spring sports season Thursday morning.

“As soon as we found out it changed the whole energy at our practice and everyone was much happier because we know we have something to look forward to now,” said Williams.

“The kids have missed out on a lot and whatever we can do to give them the opportunity to be normal as safely as possible is exciting for us,” said Ted Keleher, Principal of Fitch Senior High School.

Athletic Directors all across the state had anticipated this announcement and were already planning for it.

“We literally can hit the ground running” said Phil Orbe, Athletic Director for New London High School. “We’re inputting schedules now. When March 27th rolls around we’re going to be rip ready to go.”

The student athletes say they will also be ready to go.

“They say we’re supposed to actually have like states and ECC meets now and so I mean that’s exciting,” said Williams. “We have something we can compete for and hopefully win some medals.”

Back in the fall there was talk about football games being able to be rescheduled for the spring or summer. But right now there have been no plans regarding that.

There has been some talk though about getting football players back on the gridiron this summer for some type of competition organized on a regional level.

“I might be jumping the gun a little bit but it’s going to be coming out,” said Orbe.

And those players are expected to be ready to tackle that opportunity.