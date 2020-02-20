Student sues school system over trauma reminders

(AP) — A Connecticut school board has been sued by a student and her parents who say the girl was placed in the same class with a male student who had sexually assaulted her years earlier despite a promise by school officials they would not do so.

The Hartford Courant reports Thursday that the girl was subjected to several trauma reminders by Simsbury schools, which included forced participation in a classroom discussion about a book on sexual assault.

As a result, the girl suffered from PTSD, panic attacks and suicidal thoughts. Superintendent Matt Curtis declined to comment. Messages were left with the Board of Education’s attorneys.