WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Stone Academy students still don’t have answers about the upcoming closing of the company’s three nursing schools in the state.

“I’m confused, I’m upset, I’m mad,” said Jessica Cordero, a student at Stone Academy.

Cordero showed up to the West Haven campus on Wednesday to try and get answers. The only thing she’d received from Stone Academy was a letter.

The Stone Academy locations had low pass rates, unqualified instructors, “invalid” clinical experience opportunities and didn’t adequately record student attendance, according to a letter released Tuesday from the Connecticut Office of Higher Education.

Stone Academy told the state on Feb. 6 that it would close its three locations in East Hartford, Waterbury and West Haven, according to the letter. About 800 students were collectively attending the three locations.

The schools weren’t reaching the required testing threshold to remain open as a private career school, according to the state. Practical nursing programs are required to have a pass rate of 80% on the National Council Licensure Examination. Instead, pass rates ranged from 43% to 70%.

The state letter also claims that 20% of Stone Academy’s instructors were not qualified to teach practical nursing. The school also had “invalid clinical experiences” in its “campus clinicals,” which were being counted toward clinical hours required to complete nursing programs. Campus clinicals are not allowed to be counted towards those hours.

The school also did not properly count attendance, according to the letter.

While Stone Academy is accredited, its accreditation body gave the schools a letter on Feb. 10 outlining 12 “very significant compliance issues,” according to the state.

Students said they didn’t know about the ongoing issues.

“We were just left dumbfounded, basically,” said Lezette Murphy, a student. “We’ve been working so hard.”

That frustration was echoed at the state level on Wednesday.

“Our sole focus is helping these students figure out exactly where they stand and what their options are,” said Tim Larson, the executive director of the Connecticut Office of Higher Education.

Larson said the office will work with and independent auditor to evaluate each students’ record so they can provide guidance on academic status, refunds or transfers to other schools. Each file is expected to take two hours to review.

The schools’ faculty are also searching for what happens next — and unable to answer students’ questions about the future.

“They haven’t said ‘You’re out of a job,’ but they haven’t let us know,” said Patrick Welch, a Stone Academy instructor.

He’s been getting texts and phone calls from students wanting to know more. He encourages them to stay on their path.

“Don’t give up because of some mistake by someone with money that we don’t have,” Welch said. “Keep pushing through.”

Students can fill out an online survey to receive help.