UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – CareerCONN 2022 is taking place at Mohegan Sun on Tuesday. It’s billed as the largest career school fair in the state.

Around 2,000 students from 80 different high schools around the state were bussed to Mohegan Sun. They were able to get a look at what kind of options there are for them other than two or four-year college.

The schools and academies offer training for high-demand careers in the automotive, hospitality, healthcare, professional beauty, manufacturing/construction, and computer technology industries. Many of the companies, which would hire those students after their training, we also there.

“You’re coming out with an actual certificate. You’re coming out with an LPN certificate, you’re coming out with a tractor-trailer license, you know, and so you get right to work and that’s the benefit,” said Tim Larson, Executive Director of CT Office of Higher Education.

A lot of the programs can be as short as ten to 15 weeks or as long as ten to 15 months with on-the-job training. At Mohegan Sun, they are hosting the event, but they’re also hiring and have around 350 job openings.