NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is the second-worst state to start a business, according to a new study from WalletHub.

The Constitution State ranked 49th for its business environment, falling behind West Virginia. It ranked 46th for business costs, but was eighth in the nation for access to resources.

Coming in first was Utah, with a top tanking for access to resources. Florida was ranked as the top state for business environments.

The rankings were determined by looking at 27 metrics, including the average length of the work week, the five-year business survival rate and the percentage of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, along with the cost of living.

Connecticut also ranked among the top five for highest labor costs, and is the fifth-most educated state.