Study: Connecticut 4th-best state for children's healthcare

(WTNH) - It's no secret that raising a child is expensive.

However, it looks like in Connecticut, you may be getting the best bang for your buck.

A new report by WalletHub (https://bit.ly/2oEjyKw) ranked Connecticut as the fourth-best state in the country for children's healthcare.

The study looked at factors like cost, quality of care, and access to services.

Only Vermont, Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts ranked higher than the Nutmeg State.