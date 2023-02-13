NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Does it feel like every year gets wilder on Connecticut roads? You’re right, according to one study.

A Gunther Volvo Coconut Creek “study of studies” found that between 2018 to 2022, drivers in the Constitution State got worse.

In fact, those ratings have dropped dramatically over the last few years. Connecticut ranked 18th nationwide for decent driving in 2018, before rising to fifth, seventh, fourth…and then down to 50th last year. It ranked 47th on the “most improved” list for 2022.

Topping this year’s list for best drivers is Utah, followed by California.

Michigan drivers improved the least, according to the study, while Arizonans saw the most improvement.