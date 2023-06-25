NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Having a period is going to cost you a lot more in Connecticut as opposed to other states, according to a new study.

The cost of disposable menstrual products adds up to about $11.87 a month in Connecticut, making it the fifth-most expensive state to buy period products, according to PlushCare. That number is based off data the company obtained from Stop & Shop locations in the state.

Over a lifetime, that cost will top $5,555, according to the report. The price of menstrual products is .29% of someone’s monthly income in Connecticut, making it the 10th least affordable state by the percentage spent on the items.

The state with the highest cost was New York, at $15.56 a month and $7,282 over a lifetime. The least expensive state is Nevada, at $5.96 a month.

The average cost of products in the U.S. is $8.70 a month. Other states with high costs include Oregon, at $15.06 a month, and Vermont and New Hampshire, at $12.67 each.

In the U.S. the cost of period supplies is .20% of a monthly income, according to the study.

While Connecticut’s price tag may seem high, it’s far below other locations in the world. In Algeria, for example, the study found that period products cost $34.05 a month.

However, “period poverty” has increased in the last few years as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has led to a scarcity of materials for tampons and menstrual pads.

The Alliance for Period Supplies found that 25% of U.S. teens have missed class because they didn’t have access to period supplies, and one in four women struggle to buy menstrual supplies to due their low incomes.