NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — While you may play to win, it’s no secret that you’re unlikely to.

But just how much can you expect to lose on the lottery each year?

If you live in Connecticut, you likely spend $366.63 on lottery tickets each year, according to a new report from LendingTree. That’s the seventh-most spent per capita nationwide.

Of that investment, you likely won $231.16 — and lost $135.47. That comes out to a win of only 63 cents per every dollar spent on tickets and scratch offs.

People in neighboring Massachusetts spent the most, coming in at about $805.30 per person in lottery tickets in 2020, according to the data. North Dakotans spent the least, at $32.24 each.