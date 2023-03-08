NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you live in Connecticut, your tax return has been larger than the majority of states, according to a new study from LendingTree.

About 76% of taxpayers received a refund in 2020, according to the study. That average refund was $4,280.

Wyoming is the state with the highest average refund, at $4,877. It is followed by Florida, at $4,337, and then Texas, at $4,317. Connecticut ranks fifth on the list for the highest refunds in the nation, with the study including Washington, D.C. in its data.

Nationwide, the average refund was $3,745.

People in South Dakota owed the most that year, with an average of $8,724.

2022 federal taxes are due on April 18. If you file for an extension, than your deadline to file a return is Oct. 15.