Connecticut

Study: Connecticut's seniors among healthiest in the nation

By:

Posted: May 27, 2019 06:14 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 06:14 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Connecticut may have one of the healthiest senior populations in the nation. 

A new report by the United Health Foundation ranked the state third-best and highest among all the states in New England

The study looked at 30 measurements like obesity, number of medical visits, and clinical care options. 

The report considers men and women who are 65 and older.

