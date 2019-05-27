Study: Connecticut's seniors among healthiest in the nation

(WTNH) - Connecticut may have one of the healthiest senior populations in the nation.

A new report by the United Health Foundation ranked the state third-best and highest among all the states in New England.

The study looked at 30 measurements like obesity, number of medical visits, and clinical care options.

The report considers men and women who are 65 and older.

