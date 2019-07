(WTNH)– Connecticut is getting high marks when it comes to our public school systems.

A new survey from Wallet Hub finds Connecticut schools are among the country’s best.

Connecticut is third on the list, behind Massachusetts and New Jersey. Virginia and Vermont round out the top five.

The study bases the rankings on school quality, as well as test scores, graduation and drop out rates and overall school safety.

The worst schools are in New Mexico.

To see the complete study, click here.