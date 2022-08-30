(WTNH) – With home values up around 21% in the past year, and mortgage rates almost doubled, some experts are trying to stay on top of the nation’s best and worst real estate markets.

In light of this, WalletHub, a personal-finance website, has released a report on 2022’s best real estate markets in the country. While some states like Texas have proven to have a booming real-estate market, the study has found that Connecticut ranks among the worst markets in the U.S.

To determine the most appealing real estate markets in the country, WalletHub said it compared 300 cities across 17 critical metrics. The data ranges from median home-price appreciation to job growth.

Both Bridgeport and Hartford in Connecticut rank among the 10 worst real-estate markets nationwide. The study states that Hartford ranks #296 out of 300, and Bridgeport ranks #299.

According to WalletHub, these 10 cities have the worst real-estate markets in the U.S. (#291-#300):

Baltimore, MD Columbus, GA Baton Rouge, LA Rockford, IL Cleveland, OH Hartford, CT St. Louis, MO Shreveport, LA Bridgeport, CT Peoria, IL

And according to WalletHub, these 10 cities have the best real-estate markets in the U.S.:

Frisco, TX Allen, TX McKinney, TX Austin, TX Nashville, TN Cary, NC Gilbert, AZ Denton, TX Peoria, AZ Richardson, TX

“Buying a home is one of the most important financial decisions many households will make in their lifetimes,” said Eva Steiner, an associate professor at Penn State. “My advice is not to rush into any purchase decisions just because there is a risk that prices may rise further. The most important factor to consider is the long-term affordability of the purchase.”