NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New information shows the possible role humidity could play in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Research shows that in countries where humidity is moderate, 40% to 60% of COVID-19 didn’t transmit easily.

“The reality is that what’s most important in your humidity or your home environment to prevent COVID is good air filtration, and good amounts of ventilation so getting windows open whenever possible, air purifiers in your home when you can,” Dr. Arjun Venkatesh said.

Moderna published a news release before FDA review saying how effective it has updated COVID-19 booster is. Venkatesh said that is now based of human trial data to support it.

“People who got the new vaccine had really strong antibody responses to the new versions of the omicron COVID variant BA.4 and BA.5 and so that’s reassuring,” Venkatesh said.

Moderna’s announcement is similar to what Pfizer had said about it’s own updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shot.