NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People in Connecticut are less angry and hateful than the rest of the country, according to a new study released this week.

The WalletHub rankings used factors such as vice, jealousy, greed, lust and angry to compile the list of the “most sinful” states in the nation.

Connecticut ranked as the 40th most sinful state overall. It ranked 47th for anger and hatred, 38th for jealousy, 45th for excesses and vices, 35th for greed, 45th for lust, 18th for vanity and 48th for laziness.

The anger and hate category included measures such as violent crimes per capita, with Alaska, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Tennessee tied for top spot. Connecticut came in with the fourth fewest crimes per capita.

The category also looked at sex offenders per capita, bullying, how many students brought a weapon to school, the share of hostile internet comments and road rage.

People in Connecticut were fifth on the list for spending the most time on adult entertainment sites, with Rhode Island taking the top spot.

And the most sinful state? That goes to Nevada, with a high jealousy, greed and laziness score.