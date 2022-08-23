NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new study by WalletHub shows the most and least equitable school districts in Connecticut, diving into how school funding is distributed and where is distributed most fairly.

The personal finance website said in many states, more affluent school districts receive more funding per student than poorer districts, with one estimate claiming that low-income districts are underfunded by approximately $6,700 per pupil.

WalletHub ranked 166 school districts in Connecticut based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

According to WalletHub, the top 5 most equitable districts in the state are:

Somers School District Windsor School District Regional School District 04, which includes Chester, Deep River, and Essex Litchfield School District Oxford School District

The least equitable districts are:

162. Wilton School District

163. Weston School District

164. Sharon School District

165. Westport School District

166. Darien School District

Connecticut has the 13th least equitable school districts in the U.S. overall, according to WalletHub.

View the full report here to see how your school district ranks.