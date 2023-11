NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — You’ve heard it before — stay alert on the roads. But does when you’re driving play a factor in your safety?

A new study released by injury lawyers Bader Scott revealed that the deadliest day of the week to drive is on Saturday.

The study analyzed fatal accidents reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over the last five years.

According to the results, the deadliest month to drive in the U.S. is October. During October, drivers are 1.2% more likely to be involved in a fatal accident compared to any other month, the data showed.

Additionally, the study outlined the deadliest month, day of the week and time that have seen the highest fatalities over the last five years across the U.S.