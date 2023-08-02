Conn. (WTNH) — You’ll want to look up at the sky Wednesday night.

August’s sturgeon supermoon is in full effect on Wednesday. On Tuesday night, the moon appeared slightly magnified and brighter than a regular full moon, rising around 8:40 p.m. EST.

If you didn’t catch the moon Tuesday night, don’t fret — it’ll appear for three days in the sky.

Connecticut residents, along with all viewers in the Eastern Hemisphere, are urged to look towards the southeast after sunset to catch a glimpse of the moon rising.

According to Almanac, a supermoon exceeds the size of an average-sized moon by 8% and is about 16% brighter.

The sturgeon moon isn’t the only supermoon stargazers can look forward to this month; on Aug. 30, a blue moon will appear in the sky. This will mark the biggest, closest, and brightest supermoon of the year, as it will be only slightly over 222,000 miles from Earth, Almanac reports.