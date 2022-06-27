MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Subway will relocate its global Connecticut headquarters from Milford to Shelton, the company announced on Monday.

The move comes after spending nearly 50 years in the region, and company officials said they made a 15-year commitment to their new 90,000 square feet space in Shelton.

“We explored multiple options as we started on the journey to refresh our offices in Connecticut, taking

into consideration the community we’ve been a part of for nearly 50 years, while also ensuring we’re

able to provide our employees an exceptional workplace experience both professionally and

personally,” CEO John Chidsey said.

Subway officials said 80% of Connecticut is within a 50-minute drive of their new headquarters, with easy access to major and alternative roads.

“Connecticut has been home to Subway since the company was founded in 1965,” Chidsey said. “From

what began in Milford and continues in Shelton, we are pleased to strengthen our commitment to the

the region as we look to the future of the brand.”

Subway’s new headquarters in Shelton will be located at 1 Corporate Drive. Officials said they expect the company’s existing Milford-based team will transition to the new space in the spring of 2023.