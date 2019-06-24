Suit: Generic drug makers used code to fix price increases

A lawsuit says representatives of some of the nation’s largest generic drug manufacturers used code words to collude with competitors to divvy up market share and coordinate price increases.

The code came in emails included in the lawsuit filed last month by attorneys general from more than 40 states. The 510-page federal lawsuit filed in Connecticut was released in full Monday.

The lawsuit says the representatives used phrases like “playing nice in the sandbox” and “fluff pricing” in emails to one another.

Democratic Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says the goal was to artificially inflate prices, hinder competition and restrain trade.

A representative for Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of the firms named in the suit, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.