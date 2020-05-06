Summer camps set to open at the end of June with strict guidelines from Reopen CT Advisory Group

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — With schools remaining distance-only learning for the remainder of the academic year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some parents may already be left with the dilemma of what to do about childcare. The good news, it looks like some parents will get relief from summer camps.

“The governor has announced today that camps will not need to close, but they will need to live with some very specific public health guidance,” said Beth Bye, the Commissioner of the Office of Early Childhood Tuesday.

The American Camp Association has been working with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. And while camps are set to open, they will have very specific guidance, and for children and their families, this might provide a little bit of some sense of normalcy.

“It’s a great opportunity for kids to kind of get back to something that they need,” explained Keith Garbart, Camp Director of Winding Trains in Farmington and Vice President of the Connecticut Camping Association. “Obviously, with schools not going back in session for the rest of this academic year, I think camp is the next thing that kids look forward to and it’s a sign of summer and I think we have a unique opportunity this summer to make camp really special for a bunch of kids and a bunch of camp families.”

Additional strict guidelines will be released on May 15. The decision comes with support from the Reopen CT Advisory Group, the Health Team, and with the Office of Early Childhood.

“It is an everchanging world at this point. Camps are going to be changing. It may not look like the camp that you went to last summer,” warned Galbart.

In terms of the size of the camps, we’re talking 10 campers per group based on whether you’re an indoor or outdoor camp.