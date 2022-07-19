NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Due to temperatures forecasted to hit at least 95 degrees with the heat index expected to go over triple digits at times, Connecticut residents will see the hottest stretch we’ve seen all season.

Gov. Ned Lamont activated the state’s hot weather protocol, opening cooling centers through Sunday, July 24.

News 8 compiled a list of cooling center locations. We will update this list as municipalities provide information.

People in need of assistance can also call 211 or visit 211ct.org for more information.

Hartford

Downtown Public Library, 500 Main St. Open Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Albany Library Branch, 1250 Albany Ave. Open Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Barbour Branch, 281 Barbour St. Open Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Camp Field Branch, 30 Campfield Ave. Open Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dwight Branch, 7 New Park Ave. Open Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Mark Twain Branch, 55 Forest St. Open Wednesday through Friday, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Park Street Branch, 744 Park St. Open Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

South End Wellness Center, 830 Maple Ave. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



New Haven

For Seniors:

Atwater Senior Center, 26 Atwater Street, open until 4 p.m.

Dixwell/Newhallville Senior Center, 255 Goffe St, open until 4 p.m.

East Shore Senior Center, 411 Townsend Ave., open until 4 p.m.

For general public:

Ives Main Library, 133 Elm St. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Fair Haven Branch Library, 182 Grand Ave. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Thursday, Noon – 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5p.m.

Mitchell Branch Library, 37 Harrison St. Monday, Noon – 8 p.m., and Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Stetson Branch Library, 200 Dixwell Ave. in the Dixwell Plaza Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Wednesday, Noon – 8 p.m., Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



City parks with splash pads: