Connecticut

Summer Kickoff Cocktail Ideas with Mixologist Dan Rek - New Haven, CT

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 07:27 PM EDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 07:37 PM EDT

Summer Kickoff Cocktail Ideas with Ryan Kristafer and Mixologist Dan Rek from Elm City Social in New Haven, CT.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center