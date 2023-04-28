Conn. (WTNH) — A summer of fun awaits as Connecticut’s two amusement parks are set to open for the 2023 season!

Bristol’s Lake Compounce, America’s oldest amusement park, will celebrate its 177th season. This year, the park has some new additions, including its new live entertainment summer concert series. Acts like CeeLo Green and Everclear are set to perform on a stage floating on the lake.

Boulder Dash, the world’s top wooden roller coaster, is also new and improved with unique steel tracking. Foodies will be able to experience a fun treat with Potato Patch’s new Potato Patio.

In honor of the new season, the first 177 guests to enter the park will receive exclusive Lake Compounce swag.

“We are so excited to welcome guests back to the park for a season of thrills,” Megan Major, Lake Compounce Assistant General Manager, said. “Not only will we host concerts for the first time since the early 90s during our Summer Concert Series but we’re also bringing back all of our beloved seasonal events including Phantom Fall Fest and Holiday Lights.”

Quassy, nestled in Middlefield, is kicking-off its 115th season with a brand new ride, Super Himalaya — also known as Musik Express. The fast-paced, circular thrill ride can seat 23 passengers as it travels up to 12 revolutions per minute, speeding through peaks and valleys.

This season, guests can receive all-day ride wristbands for $17 when they bring a donation of a non-perishable food item or personal care product as a part of Quassy Cares Neighbors in Need Weekends from April 29-30 and May 6-7. Items will be donated to local food banks and Acts 4 Ministry.

Quassy is best-known for its classic, fan-favorite rides like the award-winning Wooden Warrior roller coaster and Grand Carousel.

Both Lake Compounce and Quassy will open its doors on April 29 at 11 a.m.

Find tickets and season passes to Lake Compounce here.

Tickets and season passes for Quassy can be found here.