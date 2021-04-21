Summer program offers employment, learning opportunities for CT youth

(WTNH) — Capital Workforce Partners is offering a Summer Youth Employment and Learning Program for Connecticut residents ages 14-24.

The annual program is open to Connecticut residents living in the North Central region and offers career exploration opportunities and paid work experience.

The organization says of the program, “Participants have the opportunity to explore their interests and career pathways, develop workplace skills and engage in learning experiences that help in developing their social, civic, and leadership skills.”

The pre-application deadline is May 1. The program runs July 1-August 27.

To find out how to apply and what you’ll need to sign up: https://capitalworkforce.org/syelp/