Conn. (WTNH) — It’s officially “Summerween,” which means spooky season is right around the corner.

Although summer is still in full-swing, haunted attractions across the state are already gearing up for the 2022 Halloween season. Over the past two years, haunts were forced to close down due to the coronavirus pandemic. While some opened last year, many have picked up the pieces, relocated, and are preparing for a full rebound this fall.

Check out the first information released by a few of the most anticipated haunts this season:

Evidence of Evil — Middlefield

“They can sense you through the crops, remain silent, or become part of the harvest.” That’s the vibe at Evidence of Evil, which will return this fall to Lyman Orchards. The haunt shared that this year there will be “four new nightmares” to add to the interactive attraction.

The Foresaken Lands — Goshen

Say hello to this brand-new haunted experience as The Foresaken Lands opens its barn doors for the first season at Action Wildlife. The haunt said the “inhabitants of this long forgotten farm village unleash their wrath on, and consume all who dare step foot onto their forbidden grounds.”

Fright Haven — Stratford

Dubbed Connecticut’s largest indoor haunted attraction, Fright Haven offers 20,000 square feet of “scares, chills, and thrills.” For this fall season, the haunt remodeled 75% of its attraction “like you have never seen before” with a brand new theme and scares.

Haunting on the Ridge — Middlefield

The Haunted Graveyard is bringing its trademark spine-tingling adventure to a new home as it transitions to Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort. The haunt’s maze-like path begins at the top of a mountain, requiring guests to take a ski lift to begin the journey. Then, they’ll make a descent down the mountain on foot, encountering various ghouls along the way.

Legends of Fear — Shelton

Legends of Fear invites guests to “become the nightmare” at this year’s 26th edition of the haunt, offering two 30 minute attractions: The Hallow walking trail and Haunted Hayride. The haunt noted that each fall, the farm at Fairview Tree Farm transforms with professionally designed sets and special effects. This year, it’s returning with “many new gruesome and horrifying additions.”

Phantom Fall Fest — Bristol

Lake Compounce will host its first Halloween season since 2019, dubbed Phantom Fall Fest. During the daylight, younger guests can enjoy rides in Circus World and try out fall themed foods. Then, once the sun goes down, scare actors will roam the parks through four haunted houses and three scare zones that will be open for “hair-raising haunts.”

Terror at Quassy — Middlebury

After a successful debut, Terror at Quassy returns for a second year, bringing frights to Quassy Amusement Park. Amid roller coasters and tea cups, guests can travel the park and pop in and out of different themed haunted houses — re-entering for more and more scares as many times as they can handle.

Trail of Terror — Wallingford

In what is dubbed “hilariously frightful,” the Trail of Terror has shared news of a “reawakening” this fall. The trail takes guests through 30 interactive scenes with over 80 scare actors.

Visit each haunt’s webpage to see hiring opportunities and opening dates.