Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents are in need of some sun — or more specifically —vitamin D.

A new study, conducted by the drug and medication information site DrugGenius.com, found through Google search data trends that Nutmeggers searched vitamin D more than any other supplement.

Out of those searches, 33% of residents specifically looked up the “sunshine” vitamin, followed by vitamin C and vitamin A.

So, why is the state lacking this essential supplement? DrugGenius.com noted that during the pandemic, vitamin D became very popular, as most people were confined to their homes and subsequently did not get enough sun.

However, while sun might be the easiest way to get some vitamin D, it can also be found in oily fish, egg yolks, cheese, and beef liver. Studies have shown that the vitamin actually helps reduce cancer sell growth and control both infection and inflammation, DrugGenuis.com explained.

Those lacking vitamin D may experience fatigue, bone pain, muscle weakness, muscle aches, or muscle cramps.

“Vitamins are important to health because they play a vital role in maintaining the normal functioning of the body’s cells, tissues, and organs,” a spokesperson for DrugGenius.com said. “They are necessary for growth, development, and the maintenance of good health.”

