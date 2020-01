(WTNH) — The man suspected in a Norwalk cold case dating back to the 80s is expected to appear for his pre-trial hearing on Thursday.

54-year-old Marc Karun was arrested back in June after advances in DNA technology connected him to 11-year-old Kathleen Flynn’s kidnapping and murder.

Karun has plead not-guilty to both charges from 1986. He’s still in custody on a $5 million bond.