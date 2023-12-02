BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect in a triple shooting in August was apprehended on Friday morning in Bristol, according to authorities.

The Bridgeport Police Department said 28-year-old Rhameir Marqui Bush of Ansonia was taken into custody for his alleged involvement on Aug. 22 in a triple shooting on Park Avenue in Bridgeport.

Bush was charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. His bond for the warrant was set at $750,000.

Bush was additionally served with three arrest warrants for first-degree failure to appear on a $1 million bond and possession of narcotics on a $75,000 bond.

Mugshot of Rhameir Marqui Bush. (SOURCE: Bridgeport Police Department)

Police said Bush was served a warrant for engaging in a police pursuit, recklessly operating a vehicle, evading responsibility, interfering with a police officer, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Bridgeport Police Captain Kevin Gillerman thanked numerous agencies for their involvement in apprehending the suspect.

“I would like to thank the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Task Force-Bridgeport, the CT State Police Violent Crime Task Force-Bridgeport, and the Bristol Police Department for their involvement in this important apprehension. It is my understanding that several local law enforcement agencies in the Bristol area also provided K-9 support. The professional combined effort between local, state, and federal law enforcement was exceptional,” he said.