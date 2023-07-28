BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Two women who work at Backus Hospital are getting ready to participate in the Swim Across the Sound marathon for the first time.



The women also share the same passion to help patients they see daily at the hospital but most importantly, they share a story of survival.



Kaitlin Bolster and Suzelle Hensch are frontline healthcare workers who know the physical and emotional toll cancer takes on their patients firsthand.



They understand the angst and anxiety of a cancer diagnosis—since they are both survivors. Hensch went through a battle with breast cancer nine years ago while Bolster has gone through multiple cancer treatments for pre-melanoma.



Bolster, who is now cancer-free, had a great support system while going through treatments. But she knows not everyone is as fortunate. So now she swims with a purpose.



“The ability to raise money that goes directly back into this community was so rewarding. I think I can suffer through a few miles for that cause,” Bolster said.



She said she would suffer for a few miles to help those who suffer for years.



“The fact that I get to be there with other survivors, other people who have been going through this, as well as people who want to help raise money—I can’t imagine how awe-inspiring it’s going to be to have a large community supporting our patients,” Bolster said.



To Hensch, swimming across the sound will be a full circle moment as she was treated for her cancer at Backus Hospital. On Saturday, she will be out there with her son, who was there for her then, and will be there for her now.



“He was there for me when I had the cancer. My son who is in college, who swam in high school, said ‘if you need somebody, I’ll do it’,” Hensch said.



We are happy to report Hensch is cancer-free. She has a message for all women out there—be proactive about your health—mammograms aren’t perfect. She found her own breast lump through a self-examination shortly after a mammogram.



News 8 wishes wish both women the best in the Swim Across the Sound race.