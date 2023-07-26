NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare’s Swim Across the Sound Marathon is this Saturday! News 8’s Ashley Baylor will introduce us to some swimmers who will endure this marathon while raising money to support cancer patients and their families.

Dozens of swimmers will start at Port Jefferson on Long Island and swim 15.5 miles to Captain’s Cove in Bridgeport.

Meet Nikko Price who will be swimming his fourth marathon. He spent his childhood swimming through the Cove and Oyster Bay on the north shore of Long Island.

One day, a simple dare became a dream.

“We would look across at the barely visible coastline of Connecticut, and I remember my brother daring me, “hey, Nikko, do you think you could swim there?”

Years of drive and determination allowed Price to compete in his first Swim Across the Sound in 2019.

“I learned about Swim Across the Sound, and I thought this was not only a way to fulfill my childhood dream, but more importantly to swim for a mission.”

The mission was to help cancer patients and their families cope with this awful disease. One that has profoundly affected Price and his family.

“I lost my Uncle John two years ago,” Price said. “I swam for him last year.”

This year, he will be swimming for his grandmother, who recently lost a long battle with breast cancer.

“She was a 40-year breast cancer survivor, who we lost last year,” Price said. “When I did my first Swim Across the Sound in 2019, she texted me afterwards. She said, “Nikko, you’re our superhero,” but she was my superhero. I miss her everyday, but I’m excited to swim for her, and I feel like she’ll be with us.”

You could argue it takes superhero strength to endure this 15.5-mile swim.

“Open water is a totally different animal,” Price said. “There’s currents, there’s sea life, there’s wind, there’s chop, there’s seaweed.”

Unlike the other relay teams, Price swims solo, which means five to seven hours of non-stop swimming.

“You’re just kind of in that flow state, where you’re thinking, it’s just another stroke,” he said. “I have 30 more minutes to my feed. And really just appreciating water, appreciating being on the water, and just feeling good.”

Price appreciates the water as much as the volunteers who selflessly show up year after year for this great cause.

“I see the same thing year after year—volunteers coming out on the water, donating their time, donating their resources for a cause they believe in,” he said. “They’re doing it for no other reason, and they’re just selfless.”

Last year, Price was the first to cross the finish line into Captain’s Cove in just over seven hours. The year before that, he made it across the sound in just under six hours.

Tune in to News 8 on Saturday, July 29 for live coverage of Hartford HealthCare’s Swim Across the Sound Marathon from the Long Island Sound.