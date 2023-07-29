NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time for Hartford HealthCare’s Swim Across the Sound Marathon!

News 8 will bring you live coverage from the Long Island Sound starting at 6 a.m. Tune in or watch on this page.

More than 150 swimmers and 120 boaters make the 15.5-mile journey from Whitehall Beach in Port Jefferson, New York, to Captain’s Cove Seaport in Bridgeport.

Wave 1 starts at 8:15 a.m., followed by two more waves at 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. The swimmers start to arrive at the finish at approximately 2:30 p.m., depending on the weather, and will continue crossing the finish line until 6:30 p.m.

The ultimate physical and mental test honors the lives impacted by cancer and brings life-saving treatment to the underserved.

Stay with News 8 throughout the day for updates from the Long Island Sound.

This is an estimated timeline for Saturday, provided by Swim Across the Sound organizers.

5 a.m. – Meet at Captain’s Cove Seaport

5:30 a.m. – Shuttle buses depart for Ferry Terminal

6 a.m. – Ferry leaves from Bridgeport to Port Jefferson

7:15 a.m. – Ferry arrives in Port Jefferson

7:45 a.m. – Swimmers board escort boats

8:15 a.m. – Start time for Wave 1

9 a.m. – Start time for Wave 2

9:45 a.m.- Start time for Wave 3

2:30 p.m.- Estimated arrival time for lead swimmers

7:00+ p.m. – Awards Ceremony and Post-Swim Marathon Party begins immediately after the last swimmer comes in