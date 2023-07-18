NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare’s Swim Across the Sound Marathon is coming up on July 29.

The one-day event sees more than 150 swimmers and 120 boaters make the 15.5-mile journey from Whitehall Beach in Port Jefferson, New York, to Captain’s Cove Seaport in Bridgeport.

The ultimate physical and mental test honors the lives impacted by cancer and brings life-saving treatment to the underserved.

Leading up to the 36th Swim Across the Sound, hear inspiring stories on News 8, then tune in for live coverage from the event on July 29.

You can start a team to take on the virtual challenge or donate to a swimmer or team. Learn more here.