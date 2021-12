After a dreary and dismal (yet, mild) Saturday, we can look forward to better and brighter conditions today! We are starting off with some lingering clouds, but overall, expect increasing sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Monday and Tuesday will be a pair of very pleasant days with sunshine and highs in the low 50s. It's going to be a pretty quiet work/school week--no storms, no cool downs. We won't have a decent threat of rain until next Saturday.

