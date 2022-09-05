(WTNH) – Labor Day is supposed to be a time of rest, but for some, it’s an opportunity to take advantage of those last-minute Labor Day sales.

When it comes to shopping, everyone wants to find a good deal. And chances are good that you may find what you want because stores are looking to clear out their inventory.

This year, retailers like “Target” are using back-to-basics approaches to get shoppers in the door. It’s offering $10 Target gift cards when shoppers buy other essentials such as pantry items and cleaning products.

“Bed, Bath & Beyond” is offering a “warehouse clear out event” with discounts up to 80% off.

You can also expect to find bath towels for less than $4, and a stainless-steel cookware set for less than $50.

Also, get the most from the retailer’s overstock of casual clothing. Plus, “The Gap” is offering flip-flops for $5 and tank tops for $9. Some retailers say that consumers are taking a different approach to shop this year.

”People are changing their shopping habits due to inflation,” said retailer Aine Cain. “It’s forcing people to get smarter.”

“One thing that’s actually surprised me this Labor Day, we’re seeing retailers offer a lot more electronic deals,” said expert Kristin McGrath.

Those are just some of the great deals to expect on Labor Day.