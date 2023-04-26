Conn. (WTNH) — The “Take Back Our Grid Act” aims to implement a performance-based incentive system for utility companies.

The act, which was signed into law by Governor Ned Lamont following the impact of the 2020 Tropical Storm Isaias, seeks to increase accountability. The incentive system will ensure that utility companies’ earnings and profits are tied to good performance.

Gov. Lamont discussed the implementation of the act in Essex on Wednesday, while the commissioners of Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) will consider a proposed final decision to implement the framework.