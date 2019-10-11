Taste of Fairfield coming back for a fourth year

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Fairfield Magazine’s Taste of Fairfield event is coming back for its fourth year this Sunday, October 13.

There will be over 35 local chefs, restaurants and food businesses at the event. Entertainment will be provided by live music, a kids’ craft area and angel readings by the psychic Domestic Diva, Lisa Marie Rolleri.

Food won’t be the only thing to celebrate at Taste of Fairfield. The local work done by the Norma Pfriem Breast Center to help those afflicted by breast cancer will also be recognized.

Fairfield Magazine has only one suggestion: come hungry!

The event is from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Delamar Hotel in Southport.

VIP preview tickets and regular tickets are available at tasteoffairfield.com.