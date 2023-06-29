NEW HAVE, Conn. (WTNH) — State leaders hope that a new change to the film tax credit will attract more productions to Connecticut.

Companies like Amazon and Disney already have footholds in the state. But with the new changes, they can take a larger share of the credit and put it toward their sales tax liability.

“We’re excited about other opportunities, and getting a taskforce created to make the CT tax credit more competitive, and build infrastructure here in the state,” said Jonathan Black with Chair 10 Productions.

Connecticut’s production industry has boomed in recent years, bringing in syndicated talk shows, Hallmark films and other opportunities.