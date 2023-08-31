NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s time to go…to the movies, that is.

Did you miss out on tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour? Well, it’s time to shake it off and embrace a second chance — kind of.

The concert film of the tour will open on Oct. 13 in Connecticut theaters. The Shoreline Entertainment Group, which operates theaters in Madison, Mystic and Westbrook, will show the film on selected dates.

The movie will also highlight the theaters’ new upgrades.

“We upgraded sound, we updated screens,” said Harold Blank, with Shoreline Entertainment Group. “We’ve put luxury seating. We’ve put heated seating in our theaters. We’ve stayed relevant.”

He expects for event programming to increase in both the U.S. and the world.

Adult tickets will cost $19.89 (after Swift’s album 1989 — and the year she was born), with child tickets at $13.13 (Swift’s favorite number is 13).