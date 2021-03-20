SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Black Connecticut woman, who was reportedly told she could not withdraw money from her local bank, is getting an apology.

According to the Huffington Post, Gwen Samuel, the CEO and Founder of Connecticut Parents Union, says a teller at the TD Bank in Southington told her she did not feel comfortable giving her her money, adding Samuel had just deposited the check the day before.

Samuel reportedly was confused as the check had cleared. She said the teller never explained why.

Samuel has been outspoken since the issue came to light.

TD Bank issued a statement to News 8 saying in part, “At TD Bank, we proudly serve diverse communities and customers, and we condemn bias in every form. We apologized to Ms. Samuel and had a constructive conversation where we listened, learned and assured her that we will do a better job in the future…We value Ms. Samuel’s relationship with TD and hope to continue to serve her future banking needs.”