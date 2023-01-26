WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Connecticut Department of Labor ordered its unemployment appeals filing feature to shut down this week after a technical air made it so data was available to others, according to an announcement Thursday.

The issue in ReEmployCT, which led to the system giving the same docket number to two claimants, impacted 54 filers. The department has contacted those people and has offered them two years of credit monitoring.

Tata Consultancy Services “cannot confirm that any claimant information was viewed by the unauthorized filer,” according to the Connecticut Department of Labor. The docket information includes names, addresses and Social Security numbers.

The issue impacted some appeals that were filed from Friday until Tuesday. The issue was initially spotted in a docket number on Monday.

“On behalf of CTDOL, I sincerely apologize to these 54 claimants whose information was potentially exposed,” Commissioner Danté Bartolomeo said in a written statement. “This is a wholly unacceptable situation. We expect ReEmployCT to be a robust, high-quality, high-functioning system. While we anticipate service interruptions for updates and maintenance, CTDOL will not tolerate lapses that risk information or interfere with the unemployment system. Unemployment benefits are part of the social safety net; Connecticut’s workforce and our employers depend on it.”

The department said that the issue has not impacted the 30,000 weekly unemployment benefits filers who use ReEmployCT.