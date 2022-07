The firearm, magazine and drugs found on the teen (IMAGE CREDIT: HPD)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 17-year-old was arrested for the possession of illegal drugs and weapons during a motor vehicle stop on Wednesday, according to Hartford police.

Officers discovered the juvenile to be in possession of a loaded firearm, high capacity magazine and 22 bags of suspected heroin.

A photograph provided by the Hartford Police Department’s Twitter page is pictured below with the evidence seized from the crime scene.