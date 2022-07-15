James “Jimmy” McGrath, a Fairfield Prep student, was killed during a stabbing in Shelton.

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The teen charged in the deadly stabbing of a Fairfield Prep student faced a judge on Friday.

Raul “Lito” Valle, 16, is accused of murdering 17-year-old Jimmy McGrath. McGrath was stabbed at a house party in Shelton in May.

Three other teens were also stabbed.

The case has been continued until September. Valle remains free on a $2 million bond and is under house arrest.

On Friday, the judge said Valle is now allowed to spend more time outside.

News 8 is continuing to follow this story and will provide updates as they become available.