Guilford teen charged in random attack heads back to court

Connecticut

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_1522401885585.jpg

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager charged with stabbing a woman at random in the parking lot of a beauty spa is scheduled to appear in court.

Eighteen-year-old Ellis Tibere, of Guilford, faces charges including attempted murder on Tuesday in connection with the attack Jan. 6 in Westport.

Related: Woman stabbed multiple times in parking lot was picked randomly, Westport police say

Police say the 33-year-old victim, a Greenwich resident, was sitting in her car prior to an appointment when someone with a knife and wearing a mask opened the door.

Tibere was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation at a court appearance two days after the attack.

His attorney said he is concerned about his client.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven joins Hartford, Bridgeport in offering 5G internet service

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven joins Hartford, Bridgeport in offering 5G internet service"

Drone deliveries of food, health essentials in trial phase at Yale University

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Drone deliveries of food, health essentials in trial phase at Yale University"

3 cars stolen from driveways within 15 minutes in Hamden, police say

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "3 cars stolen from driveways within 15 minutes in Hamden, police say"

East Haven robbery surveillance video

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "East Haven robbery surveillance video"

Life after organ transplant can be complicated but rewarding

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Life after organ transplant can be complicated but rewarding"

WEB EXTRA: Facebook live with expert on living with an organ transplant

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Facebook live with expert on living with an organ transplant"
More New Haven

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss