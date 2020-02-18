Guilford teen charged in random attack heads back to court

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut teenager charged with stabbing a woman at random in the parking lot of a beauty spa is scheduled to appear in court.

Eighteen-year-old Ellis Tibere, of Guilford, faces charges including attempted murder on Tuesday in connection with the attack Jan. 6 in Westport.

Police say the 33-year-old victim, a Greenwich resident, was sitting in her car prior to an appointment when someone with a knife and wearing a mask opened the door.

Tibere was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation at a court appearance two days after the attack.

His attorney said he is concerned about his client.