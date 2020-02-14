Teen violence affecting one in three kids

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It is estimated that one in three teenagers experience some form of date violence and half of it occurs in school buildings or on school grounds. That’s part of the reason this has been designated ‘Teen Violence Awareness Month.’

Mary-Jane Foster of Interval House, one of 17 domestic violence agencies scattered throughout the state, saying “It is the most vulnerable and impressionable time in their lives, and only a third of all teens ever tell anyone about.”

For over a decade, ‘Men Make a Difference, Men Against Domestic Violence’ has helped to raise money and distribute educational and training materials aimed at ending domestic violence.

Co-Chief Meteorologist Joe Furey and the newest member of the News 8 team, Rich Coppolla, among them.

“I have four beautiful daughters, two that are still teenagers, and about ten years ago it was very important for me to be a part of this domestic violence group,” said Furey.

Coppolla adding, “Someone has to lead the way, we have to be role models for younger men. I think, so it was very important to try to, as they say, break this chain of abuse.”

Nationwide, more than 1.5 million teenagers have reported physical violence in their relationship, some also report sexual and emotional abuse.

Support services experts say parents should have open and regular conversations about healthy relationships and if you need help: