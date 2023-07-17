UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Pop-culture, comic book, superheroes, TV, and movie enthusiasts: this is the convention for you.

TerrifiCon, dubbed Connecticut’s No. 1 Comic Con, is heading to Mohegan Sun this month. The con will run from July 28 to 30 with a slew of guests, vendors, and of course, cosplayers.

During the con’s ninth year at Mohegan Sun, presented by Big Fedora Marketing’s Mitch Hallock, fans can expect to see celebrity guests like “Star Trek’s” Jonathan Frakes, Rebecca Romijmn of “X-Men” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” and Anthony Michael Hall of “Edward Scissorhands” and “The Breakfast Club.”

Grey DeLisle, the famous voice actor known for roles on childhood classics like “Avatar The Last Airbender,” “The Fairly Odd Parents” and “Danny Phantom” will make an appearance, as well as “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'” voiceover actress Renae Jacobs and voiceover actor Cal Dodd of “X-Men” and “Goosebumps.”

Dozens of exhibitors will be stationed throughout the event, including comic retailers like Cavey Comics, Jay’s Comics and Cards, and Superworld Comics. Other collectibles shops and gaming vendors will be in attendance, as well as several artists who will showcase their work in the “Artist Alley.”

Star Wars fans can participate in lightsaber training — which includes photo ops and a raffle — and Wallingford’s Dragon Lair will host multiple games of Magic the Gathering throughout the weekend.

Panels will take place each day with special guests, along with video game competitions, including a Mario Kart 8 Tournament. And don’t forget your costume — a special costume contest will put guests to the test on Sunday.

Find tickets to this year’s TerrifiCon here.