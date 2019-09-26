The best and worst times to be on Connecticut roads, UCONN research

CONNECTICUT (WTNH) — If you have ever wondered how many car accidents happen in Connecticut per year or when the safest time to drive is, look no further; UCONN has done the research.

UCONN recently released an extensive report called Collision Analysis Summary Tables (CAST), which dives into details of car accident occurrence trends in Connecticut.

The report shows crash data collected across the state from 2015 to May 2019.

Data-point Highlights:

Next time you’re heading home from work during rush hour Friday afternoon, take extra precaution; 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on a Friday is the worst time to be on the road.

Out of the 365 (sometimes 366) days of the year, January 31st is the worst day of the year for car crashes.

February 29, by nature, has the least amount of crashes per year, (considering this day comes around once every 4 years).

Christmas Day and Independence Day have the second and third least amount of crashes per year, respectively.

Most car crashes in Connecticut happen on I-95, followed by I-84 and Route 1. There are another 26,875 crashes that have happened on unknown/shorter roads.

In 2018, there was a total of 109,498 crashes in Connecticut.

To see the full report, click here.

