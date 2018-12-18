The final tally is in for the GR8 Toy Drive 2018!

We have an update on our GR8 Holiday Toy Drive!

Here at News 8, we know the final tally for the amount of toys donated to both the morning and night time. A total of 2,073 toys have been donated!

All toys are now being distributed to the Boys and Girls Club in Milford and Toys for Tots.

Several U.S. Marines were in our studios Monday night collecting those toys.

It took them about an hour to load all of the toys into the U-Haul trucks.

As for the friendly competition between the morning and night team?

The final count was:

Morning – 1,220.

Night – 853.

Thank you everyone for contributing!